Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards will get a shot at Tag Team Champions Violent By Design on next week's Impact Wrestling. Kojima earned the shot for he and Edwards with his singles victory over VBD's Deaner on Thursday. Based on the graphic, Deaner and Joe Doering will defend the belts as VBD will invoke the Freebird rule as they did last Saturday at Against All Odds. Doering and Rhino originally won the titles.