Georginio Wijnaldum will join Paris Saint-Germain when his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of June. Wijnaldum, who is currently preparing to captain Netherlands at Euro 2020, has signed a deal with PSG running until 2024. Wijnaldum, 30, had also been considering an offer from Barcelona after deciding to embark on a new challenge away from Anfield, but chose to join up with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, who will pay him around £8m per year.“I am joining one of the best clubs in Europe,” Wijnaldum said. “PSG has proven this status in recent years and I am sure that...