Area Agency on Aging awarded $260,000 for senior volunteer service

TOWANDA – B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announced today that it has received an AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companion grant of $260,000 from the AmeriCorps federal agency to support 40 Senior Companion volunteers serving in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties. The grant will expand the Area Agency on Aging’s AmeriCorps Seniors presence in the four counties, where the Area Agency on Aging has been providing service opportunities for older Americans as a Foster Grandparent Program project since 2000.