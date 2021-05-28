Quartz Texture: Smoother Than Granite?

Preston Murphy layers texture and color to create a bold, but cozy Aragon Court home. WHEN LOCAL REALTOR® PRESTON MURPHY BOUGHT HIS ARAGON COURT HOME, he envisioned something bold and eclectic for the interior design. Initially inspired by the citron fabric that now covers his dining chairs, Murphy worked with local interior designer Cheryl Kees Clendenon of In Detail Interiors to pull the rest of the look together. The design incorporates many of Murphy’s interests and tastes to create a luxurious and cozy lounge vibe.“The space needed to envelop its occupants in a warm wash of texture and the right balance of colors,” Kees Clendenon said. “Each selection was an assessment of weight, texture and curve — bold but not bright, and luxe without feeling too posh or bling-y. We love that the outcome was something more traveled. When a space can feel well balanced and particular in its appointments, you know you are on to something. ”Kees Clendenon calls Murphy the ideal client, saying, “He trusts the process and this is how a client gets the best out of this type of project. He allowed us to do our intake on his needs and wants, then stepped back and let our team deliver the magic.”