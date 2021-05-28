Cancel
Tampa Lead Factory Incurs More Problems

pbs.org
 20 days ago

Toxic fumes billow out from the furnace inside the east Tampa lead smelter, escaping exhaust hoods meant to capture them, floating into the workspace and creating a haze above a dusty floor. A worker emerges from the fog. The scene Sunday at Gopher Resource was captured on video by an...

www.pbs.org
Related
Lawpbs.org

Former Worker Sues Tampa Lead Smelter Over Son’s Exposure

A former lead smelter worker has filed suit against Gopher Resource on behalf of his young son alleging that the company’s dangerous and dusty work environment resulted in the boy being exposed to the neurotoxin. Plaintiff Ko Brown and his wife, Tomika, allege that Gopher failed to prevent him from...
Baldwin County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Beach boom causing more problems for already struggling staffers

Michelle Davis has been in the hospitality industry for years. Staffing her hotel has never been as challenging as now. “Because the supply’s limited, same thing, the resource of associates and being able to work is limited. So we’re fighting each other with pay and trying to get the best candidate in the door,” said Davis.
San Marcos, TXPosted by
KVUE

San Marcos tortilla factory fined more than $218K over workplace hazards

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A San Marcos tortilla factory has been cited and fined more than $218,000 over workplace hazards, including exposing workers to risks of amputation and other serious injuries. Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigated conditions at the El Milagro...
AgriculturePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Red Tide leads to harvest closure for Tampa Bay shellfish farmers

The state has stopped aquaculture farmers in lower Tampa Bay from harvesting because of fears of Red Tide blooming in the area. Leases for cultivating shellfish such as oysters and clams were closed at sunset on May 26, according to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokesperson Franco Ripple. The local industry is small. There are 10 aquaculture leases held in the affected part of lower Tampa Bay, Ripple wrote in an email.
Minnesota Stateamericanexperiment.org

Is Xcel Energy turning its back on Becker, Minnesota?

For decades, Becker, a little town in Central Minnesota, has been a powerhouse for the electric grid in the Upper Midwest because it is home to the Sherburne County (Sherco) coal plants, which produce some of the most reliable, affordable electricity in the entire state. Now it appears that Xcel...
Workoutswriteablog.net

Mind-Blowing Gym Equipment For Home Workouts

Upstate is part of the State University of recent York. Only houses that meet the Program’s excessive-efficiency requirements can earn the label of a brand new York Energy STAR Home. New York Energy STAR Homes should go a stringent analysis, including computer-primarily based vitality analysis and inspection carried out by a certified Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Rater. About 75 to 100 of the most important hospitals throughout New York State in National Grid’s service space had been selected to participate in “Energy Efficiency For Health” based on hospital sort, dimension, variety of beds and relative age. Technical Assistance Studies for hospitals concerned about identifying their vitality efficiency options. Outreach, Education, and Marketing to recruit hospitals into the initiative. Syracuse: SUNY ESF Outreach, November 18, 2010, 8:00 a.m. Syracuse: SUNY ESF and the Sustainable Enterprise Partnership (SEP), November 3 & 4, 2010. SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry -- Sure Program. 4:30 p.m. SUNY ESF Campus, Baker Lab, Rm 408. Green Infrastructure Symposium 2010: Growing Green Infrastructure in Central New York.
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

System in Gulf likely to become depression: What it means for Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping an eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to develop further on Thursday or Friday. An area of low pressure located over the eastern portion of the Bay of Campeche is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Forecasters give it a 90-percent chance of developing.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Designed To Frighten You’ Florida Gov. DeSantis Downplays New Variant Label, Advises Vaccination

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida downplayed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to label the delta variant of COVID-19 as one of “concern.”. “There’s been a lot of talk about variants leading up to this,” DeSantis said after a state cabinet meeting, according to News4Jax. “I think it gets put out there in ways designed to frighten people.”
California StateJanesville Gazette

Texas, California gird for power shortfalls as heat bakes South, West

Electric grid operators in California and Texas are struggling to keep up with crushing demand for power this week as a sprawling heat wave smothers the western U.S. Heat watches and warnings stretch for more than 1,500 miles from northern Montana to Southern California. Temperatures are forecast to reach 108 degrees Fahrenheit in Sacramento later this week, according to the National Weather Service. Dallas could hit a sultry 98.
Tampa, FL813area.com

Fishing Piers in Tampa | Sunshine Skyway, Pier 60, and More!

With the warm summer months dead ahead, Tampa Bay area residents and visitors alike can look forward to boundless opportunities for all the fun our tropical locale provides. One great way to get out there and have a fun, relaxing time is to visit one of the great fishing piers throughout the Tampa Bay area. Here are some of our picks for some of the best fishing piers in Tampa.
POTUSWashington Times

Reaching greenhouse gas emissions goals depends on innovation

Recently, President Biden unveiled a goal for the United States to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels. In the weeks since then, however, his administration has yet to articulate a plan to accomplish his goal. If the administration wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an economically sustainable way, then his plan needs to focus on energy innovation like we have seen with wind, solar, and, especially, natural gas in recent years.
Public Healthsdaho.org

OSHA issues COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards for Healthcare Facilities

​On Thursday, June 10, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued an emergency temporary standard (ETS) for occupational exposure to COVID-19 that requires healthcare employers to take action to protect their workers in settings where suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients are treated, including hospitals, nursing facilities, assisted living, EMS, home health, and other ambulatory care settings. The ETS exempts fully vaccinated workers from masking, distancing, and barrier requirements when working in “well-defined areas” where there is no reasonable expectation that any person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 will be present.
Environmentedf.org

New Report Finds SEC Must Mandate Climate Risk Disclosures in Wake of Deadly Texas Power Outages

(Washington, D.C. – June 15, 2021) The existing regulations administered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not provide investors or the public with vital information about the serious risks Texas power companies faced from climate change and extreme weather before this winter’s devastating power outages, according to a new report from Environmental Defense Fund and the Brookings Institution.
California StateSFGate

California is walking a 'tight rope' as hydropower supply fades

The catastrophic drought that's gripping the U.S. West is claiming a new victim: the hydropower dams that much of the region depends on for electricity supplies. Low water levels in key reservoirs mean that hydropower supplies are declining. One of the hardest hit areas is California, where output has tumbled to the lowest in more than five years. Nationally, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity generation from conventional hydro sources will drop about 11% this year from 2020.
Detroit, MIHerald-Palladium

GM, Wabtec to develop hydrogen powered locomotives

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has signed a deal to develop railroad locomotives powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and battery system. Under a nonbinding agreement with locomotive maker Wabtec Corp., GM batteries and hydrogen technology will be used in locomotives to help railroads cut carbon emissions. Copyright 2021 The...
Law Enforcementthetampabay100.com

Tampa Bay Times nabs 13th Pulitzer

The Tampa Bay Times won its 13th Pulitzer Prize for local reporting on a yearlong investigation into the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s use of computer modeling to identify potential crime suspects. The series, “Targeted,” was written and researched by Times reporters Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi. The 2020 series exposed...
California Statedailymagazine.news

Stifling Heat in Texas and California Squeezes Power Grids

(Bloomberg) -- Heat waves in Texas and California are threatening to push electrical grids to the brink, prompting the specter of blackouts yet again in the two most populous U.S. states. Texas officials are asking customers to conserve power as generating plants with a combined capacity of 11,000 megawatts --...
Environmentphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Duke Energy Invites Applications for Programs to Benefit the Environment

The Duke Energy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Duke Energy, is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States and provides electricity to 7.7 million retail customers in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. The foundation invites applications for its Powerful Communities: Nature...
Florida StateMysuncoast.com

A call to save Florida’s Manatees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is a call for help, as the number of manatee deaths soar to dangerous numbers. As of the fourth of June, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported 782 manatee deaths so far across the state. This number continues to soar and is expected to shatter the previous record of deaths reported back in 2013, when 830 manatee were found deceased.