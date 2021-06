BULLARD — Colton Jolly didn’t want his high school career to end. Cade Dodson was thrown into the fire for the biggest moment of his freshman season. The duo combined for some big moments in the latter stages of an elimination game — Jolly at the plate and Dodson on the mound — as the Tigers roared back to beat Elysian Fields, 7-3, to even up a Class 3A Region II semifinal series at Brook Hill School.