“Beautiful Disruption,” an exhibition that opened last week at C/O Berlin in Germany, is a journey through the career of British photographer Nadine Ijewere. At 28 years old, she has already accomplished a remarkable amount. In March, she photographed Selena Gomez for the cover of American Vogue, making her the first Black woman to shoot a cover for the magazine. Three years before that, she was the first woman of color to shoot a cover for British Vogue. And in addition to working with a wide range of publications and high-fashion brands from Dior to Hermès, she has also undertaken a number of personal projects, many of which explore her Nigerian Jamaican heritage. Last year, Ijewere’s work was recognized by New York’s International Center of Photography (ICP), which presented her with the Infinity Award.