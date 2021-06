DECATUR, Ala. – An annual tradition is once again returning to Decatur. After numerous changes to the event in 2020, organizers have announced competitive flying, entertainment, the tractor and car shows, and the arts and crafts show will return on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. As always, the event will be held at Point Mallard Park (2901 Point Mallard Drive SE, Decatur).