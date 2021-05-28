Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunedin, FL

Tampa Bay Beach Is On Dr. Beach’s List Of Top 10 Best Beaches In America

By Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
995qyk.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, has released his yearly list of the Top 10 best beaches in America and a Tampa Bay Beach has made the list. Caladesi Island in Dunedin has ranked seventh on the top 10 list this year and is on the top 10 list for the third year in a row. Dr. Beach says on his website about Caladesi Island, “Caladesi is reached by pedestrian ferry boat, private boats or a long walk north from Clearwater Beach; the inlet is closed so Caladesi is no longer a true island, but still a great getaway. The white beach is composed of crystalline quartz sand which is soft and cushy at the water’s edge, inviting one to take a dip in the sparkling clear waters. There are boardwalk trails, but my favorite is the kayak and canoe trails through the mangroves to see the large blue herons and other birds that frequent this wonderful natural area.”

995qyk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunedin, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Beach#Beaches#Tampa Riverwalk#Caladesi#Cuban#Bayshore Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Kayak
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Democracy 'on the line,' Senate Democrats race to unite on voting rights

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats scrambled to unite around a sweeping election reform bill that they aim to bring to a vote next week, in the face of Republican opposition and state moves to pass laws placing new restrictions on voting. Following a presidential election that saw...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...