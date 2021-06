A pole for Pato O’Ward. A win for Marcus Ericsson. A pole for Josef Newgarden. A win for Pato O’Ward. A win for Honda. A win for Chevy. A crash for Romain Grosjean. A podium for Rinus VeeKay. A red flag where every engine starts. A red flag and every engine but one starts. A red flag that felt like it should have been a yellow. A fire for Romain Grosjean. A crash for Felix Rosenqvist. A suit from JPM and boots from Palou. A start for Oliver Askew. A crash for Santino Ferrucci. A replacement chassis for Santino Ferrucci. A furious interview from Toowoomba’s finest. A litany of complaints about broadcast delays. And Will Power wants to fight Kyle Busch.