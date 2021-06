The last nine months have seen the most terrifying assault on American democracy in 150 years. A quarter of Americans believe Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. On transparently false pretexts, three states, soon to be four, have passed the most extensive restrictions on voting since Jim Crow—not coincidentally targeting the same people, Black voters. And Republican Party leadership has not only refused to investigate the January 6 insurrection, which was based on lies about voter fraud and stolen elections, but has now spun their own Orwellian rewriting of history to deny they had anything to do with it.