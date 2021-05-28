Julius Randle’s Less-Than-Stellar Playoff Debut (And the Silver Lining)
Julius Randle picked up a slow start to his first time in the NBA playoffs by the second half of the Game 2 win. The Knicks could go as far as Randle takes them. After seven NBA seasons, Julius Randle finally had his first taste of the postseason. Unfortunately, it apparently didn’t sit well with him, as he ended up throwing up all over himself to the tune of 15 points on 23 attempts in the first playoff game of his career. In the end, the New York Knicks fell short in the franchise’s first playoff appearance in eight years to the Atlanta Hawks and a Trae Young jumper 107-105 last Sunday.theknickswall.com