Julius Randle’s Less-Than-Stellar Playoff Debut (And the Silver Lining)

Journeyman wing Reggie Bullock has come up big for the Knicks this season. How could he potentially make or break a playoff series?. Reggie Bullock has been very impressive in his second season with the orange and blue. After a rough first go-around in the Big Apple, the 30-year-old wing has been an integral part of the New York Knicks’ renaissance this season to the tune of 10.9 points per game and 41.0% shooting from behind the arc, per NBA Stats. We are all well aware that the Knicks had been lagging behind in the three-point shooting department for years; this year is different and no. 25 has been a big reason for that.