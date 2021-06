EXETER — When the Exeter Memorial Day parade steps off on Monday morning, Richard O. Manix will be at the front as this year’s grand marshal. The 86-year-old said he was grinning ear to ear when he got the call from Florence Ruffner asking him to lead the parade. Manix, who goes by Dick, is a lifelong Exeter resident, former advertising salesman at the Exeter News-Letter, and an Army veteran.