Last month, we learned that Kim Kardashian had failed her first attempt at the California baby bar (aka the First-Year Law Students’ Examination). The news was disclosed in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that was filmed in October 2020, but aired in late May. On Thursday night, on the series finale of the reality TV show, she revealed that she fared no better on her second go at the exam — in fact, she scored even worse than last time. But perhaps there was a reason for that.