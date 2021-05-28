Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, VA

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que in Williamsburg

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que started in the kitchen of Jay Pierce's childhood home. Pierce says his father, Doc, was hard at work at the kitchen table. "I remember him calling me in as he sat there with a yellow legal pad and drew what just looked like a square to me, and he was drawing out this building. I guess he could tell I wasn't paying attention, and he pointed his finger at me and told me, this is going to be your future. You need to pay attention to what's going on," laughed Pierce.

www.13newsnow.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar B Que#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#Pitt Bar B Que#The Super Doc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
13News Now

Sand soccer is the first large event to return to the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grace Eberhard is home from Virginia Commonwealth University for the summer. Before she heads back to Richmond, she needs to make some money. "It's good to not just leave with $50. It's good to leave with $150 or $200. It makes me feel a lot better about going back to school," Eberhard says from outside Murphy's Irish Pub at the Oceanfront.