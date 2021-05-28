Community Health Foundation donates $300,000 to Town Square project
The Town Square project received a $300,000 boost Thursday from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. While the donation is earmarked for the construction of a children’s interactive water feature, it is the first major donation the $3.6 million project received since the Watertown Redevelopment Authority formed a fundraising team. The donation helps to spur other fundraising efforts with the goal of reaching $1.6 million.www.wdtimes.com