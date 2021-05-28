3-Star Air Groove and Mayano Top Gun Appear in Uma Musume

The Air Max 95 continues its strong showing in 2021 with yet another unique take set to hit shelves soon — this one clad in color-popped camo. Noticeably, the pair’s pink and brown camo stands out from a subdued olive and black base, as to does the pair’s crisp white midsole. Perhaps that serves as an intended distraction from the subtle business of the upper, which, like its camo counterparts, aims to blend into its surroundings. Traditional militaristic finishes like ballistic mesh uppers, and tonal olive overlays are standard, though some of these come with special finishes. Toe caps are tumbled, while the tongue and lower overlays rock a reptilian finish. Tongue, liners, and laces are black, as to match the outsole and Air supports beneath, while embroidered badges on the tongue remain unremarkable. Countering that is a solid stripe of pink suede in the back to complete the design.