3-Star Air Groove and Mayano Top Gun Appear in Uma Musume

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of May 28, Narita Brian is no longer on rate-up in Uma Musume Pretty Derby to make way for 3-star versions of existing 2-star horse girls, Air Groove and Mayano Top Gun. The current banner will last until June 10, 2021. Aside from Air Groove and Mayano Top Gun, there are four new support cards in the game for Kawakami Princess and Hishi Akebono. The new story event, Blossoming Maiden’s June Bride, has also started. It focuses on Mejiro Dober.

www.siliconera.com
