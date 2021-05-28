5 Questions That You Should Expect During a Private School Interview

At a time, when there is a debate on social media about collection of fee and other charges by private schools, almost every day , Government, civil society and the parents in general have to think for a while and maintain a balance in their response to such discussions. No doubt in the fact that we are going through the worst health and economic crisis in a century. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, over 12 crore people in India have lost their jobs and nearly 84% households have suffered a loss in monthly income. And when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, numberless households have lost their earnings at the cruel hands of Covid-19 pandemic and for many, it is like a digging a milk canal on the mountains ( joye-e-sheer lanay wali baat ) to sustain under the present situation. Under such circumstances, survival is, and should of course be, the first priority and education of children the second. But when we say 12 crore people have lost their jobs, the number certainly includes thousands those working in private schools as principals, teachers, drivers, helpers and support staff and who are, in most of the cases, the sole bread earners of their families. While not advocating for a fee hike by private schools during the pandemic, we should not forget that hindrances in collection of fee by private schools can render many people jobless and resultant starvation of families associated with them. Leaving aside the parents who solely depend on daily wages or belong to the labour class with no solid income, we honestly know that there are numberless parents having a Govt job and are regularly getting their salaries even in the lockdown. We also know that 99% of children enrolled in private schools are the wards of salaried persons. Then what is the logic for not paying school dues on the pretext of lockdowns?