Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know before you start your busy business day:. Members of the Emery family are developing about 142 acres of a former portion of the Peterloon Estate in village of Indian Hill for the construction of high-end luxury homes. The Meadows of Peterloon will be a development that will have a total of 40 1-, 3- and 5-acre home sites. Sixteen homesites out of 20 in the first phase already have been sold.