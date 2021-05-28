Big legislative wins for Washington Democrats | Roegner

I said in an earlier column that this legislative session would be like no other. I was mainly speaking of the changes required by COVID-19. But with a more progressive membership and agenda, one media outlet called Democrats’ accomplishments this legislative session “historic.” With control of both Houses and the governor’s office, along with supportive public sentiment and a newfound level of commitment, the Democrats pushed the envelope. It will be interesting to see how Republicans and the public react as the elections and the next legislative session loom in 2022.