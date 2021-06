In the early 1970s the major Yosemite climbing proving ground was an area called the Nabisco Wall, a series of vertical cracks that would have been impossible to climb before the invention of hexes. Into this scene – and it was a scene, dominated by already legends like John Long and Jim Bridwell – on a warm spring day in 1973 strolled an utterly unknown kid of 17. He and his pal sized up a vertical three-pitch crack line that spanned 5.10c to 5.11a and, despite a 35-foot whipper in mid-stream, completed the route, a mind-blowing onsite in an era when there was nothing tougher in the climbing world than 5.12.