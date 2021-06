For those who don’t know, on July 17, 2021, I (Eric) along with Chris Nolan will be Climbing Devil’s Tower for ALS. It is a daunting bucket list item that to be honest, kind of makes me nervous. But despite my apprehension, this climb will hopefully be a way we can educate others about those with ALS. Plus, we are doing it to honor Chris’s brother Sean. Back in 2016, Sean was diagnosed with ALS. But in talking with Chris, we also wanted to find a way to do this for others. So, we came up with an idea to Climb and to Pray Devil’s Tower.