Aerospace & Defense

Taxi service to be flying UFO-like aircrafts for city-to-city travel

By Jak Connor
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taxi services are expected to become flying UFO-like aircrafts that transport around 40 passengers from one city to another. Eventually, taxi services plan on introducing UFO-like aircraft that would carry people from one city to another. Two electric vertical takeoff and landing (eTVOL) startup companies are planning on revolutionalizing the...

UFO
Economy
Industry
Travel
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & Defensetravelupdate.com

British Airways commence services from Belfast City to UK regional cities

British Airways have announced a number of new routes out of Belfast City Airport to various regional cities. These will be operated by the Embraer 190s of BA CityFlyer. Some of the routes have come about due to the demise of Stobart Air a few days ago, who operated for Aer Lingus Regional. It is good to see such quick movement to replace those services.
Lifestyletravelingformiles.com

Turkish Airlines Increases Services To Five US Cities

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
EconomyMotorAuthority

Hyundai aims for the sky with flying taxis, possibly by 2025

Hyundai is aiming to put flying taxis into the air sooner than expected. An executive from the automaker now believes the first flying taxis could lift off as soon as 2025, Reuters reported Monday. The automaker previously mentioned 2028 as the target date for launching a flying-taxi service, using small...
Atlantic City, NJstpetecatalyst.com

Airline launches charter service to Atlantic City

June 15, 2021 - Sun Country Airlines announced on Friday that it will offer roundtrip, nonstop charter flights between St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport and Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey. The new route is part of the MGM Direct charter program and will include ground transportation and three nights’ accommodation at MGM Resorts International’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Travel packages start at $553 per person; to make a reservation, call 1-866-755-7117.
Aerospace & Defensemarketscale.com

American and Virgin Place Orders for Flying Taxis

Vertical Aerospace Group, based in Bristol, England, won conditional orders for as many as 1,000 electric aircraft that could total $4 billion from buyers including American Airlines Group Inc. and Virgin Atlantic Airways.” Tune in below as Vertical Aerospace Group CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick breaks down the purchases and the opportunity for growth in the aerospace market.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

uAvionix Completes Milestone UAS VTOL Flight Demonstration using uAvionix Autopilot and C2 Network

Bigfork, Montana – uAvionix is proud to announce it has conducted a milestone technology demonstration flight at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NP UAS TS) in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The 40-mile demonstration flight, witnessed by the NP UAS TS leadership team, combined the Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) flight control capabilities of the new uAvionix George autopilot with the latest iteration of SkyLine, uAvionix’s purpose-built managed C2 infrastructure using three terrestrial skyStation Ground Radio Systems (GRS).
Fort Worth, TXraleighnews.net

American Airlines hopes to ferry passengers with flying taxis

FORT WORTH, Texas: American Airlines will purchase flying taxis to ferry passengers high above the congestion of crowded cities. In moving ahead with flying taxis, American announced on Thursday that it will invest $25 million in Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., a U.K.-based electric aircraft startup. American is looking to purchase...
Aerospace & Defenseprimenewsghana.com

Virgin Atlantic explores 'flying taxi' partnership

Virgin Atlantic is exploring whether it could launch a flying taxi service as part of a partnership with Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace. The airline suggests electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) could fly from towns to major airports. Vertical Aerospace is conducting test flights of its aircraft this year. One...
Los Angeles, CAnbnews24.com

Airlines Plan To Plow Billions Into Flying Taxis

Flying taxis moved a step nearer to turning into a fixture buzzing throughout city skyscapes, as a carefully watched effort was unveiled in Los Angeles and startups within the U.Ok. and Brazil made industrial breakthroughs. From a report: Vertical Aerospace Group, based mostly in Bristol, England, received conditional orders for as many as 1,000 electrical plane that might complete $four billion from patrons together with American Airways Group and Virgin Atlantic Airways, it mentioned late Thursday. In the meantime, Brazil’s Embraer SA mentioned it is in talks to merge its unit creating electrical vertical takeoff and touchdown plane right into a public firm, sending the inventory surging. And in California, startup Archer Aviation showcased its future eVTOL after nabbing a $20 million funding from United Airways Holdings. The provider plans to purchase as many as 200 of the plane, dubbed Maker. Whereas none are licensed for industrial use, approvals for electrical flying taxis might come as early as 2024, based on Europe’s prime aviation regulator. Airways are inserting orders as a result of they see the potential to develop a brand new enterprise tied to native transport, as their important exercise shuttling individuals on longer journeys comes beneath strain over carbon emissions and the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hawthorne, CAPosted by
Popular Science

This new electric aircraft has 12 propellers and hints at a flying taxi future

Last night in Hawthorne, California, aviation startup Archer unveiled its prototype for an electric air taxi. Dubbed the Maker, the aircraft is theoretically capable of holding two people, but will only be used as a non-passenger test vehicle while the company works on a bigger air taxi. It’s a prototype—a stepping stone towards a future in which folks might hop into quiet electric air taxis for short flights to commute or just go somewhere fun. That’s the dream that Archer, and other companies, hopes becomes a reality.
Los Angeles, CAmynews13.com

Archer Aviation unveils aircraft for use as LA air taxi

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — The Palo Alto startup Archer Aviation unveiled its Maker aircraft Thursday night at a flashy event reminiscent of nearby Tesla. Earlier this year, the company announced it had partnered with the city of Los Angeles to launch a flying taxi service in the city. Click the arrow above to get a video preview of the new LA air taxi.
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstravelnewseurope.com

Emirates restarts services to two French cities

Emirates is to restart services to and from Nice and Lyon to Dubai following the easing of entry requirements this week which means fully vaccinated UAE residents are now permitted to enter France. Both services will operate four times a week using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with the Nice service starting...
Pasco, WAyaktrinews.com

Guide to flying through Tri-Cities Airport during summer travel season

PASCO, Wash. — As summertime dawns on Eastern Washington, things are going to get busy at Tri-Cities Airport (PSC). Between new airlines flying through the region and travel restrictions loosening with COVID-19 transmission rates steadily declining, Washingtonians are flocking to the airport for a much-needed vacation or long-awaited reunion with loved ones.
Aerospace & Defensethewealthrace.com

Vertical Aerospace Joins the ‘Flying Taxi’ SPAC Pack

The race to develop electrical vertical takeoff and touchdown (eVTOL) plane is heating up, with a number of startups clamoring to turn out to be the primary mover within the flying taxi business. Lots of these firms are selecting to go public by merging with particular function acquisition firms (SPACs),...
Emporia, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Delivery service goes live in the City of Emporia

Many Emporia-Greensville residents now have the option to enjoy their favorite local restaurants without leaving the comfort of their home. The popular online delivery service DoorDash went live in the area late last month. Founded in San Francisco in 2013, DoorDash operates just like other popular food delivery platforms Uber...
Norwalk, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Norwalk balks at Uber bid for taxi-like service for seniors, disabled

Four months after rejecting a plan to hire the ride-sharing company Lyft to provide taxi-like service for seniors and disabled residents to travel to certain locations outside Norwalk, the City Council turned down a bid from its competitor, Uber. Instead, the council on Tuesday, June 1 awarded a $188,151, three-year...