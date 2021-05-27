Gianforte Urges DOJ to Continue Investigating Anti-Competitive Practices in Meatpacking Industry

(St. Paul, MN) -- Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and local leaders are calling on the U-S Department of Justice for additional investigation into Minnesota police misconduct. Omar says "the goal is to root out the systematic injustices that are embedded in our system that have created one of the worst disparities in the country for black people here in Minnesota." The D-O-J is already looking into Minneapolis police practices. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Omar and others are requesting additional investigations of other law enforcement agencies that also contribute to what they call "an environment of racial violence and injustice." The list includes the B-C-A; Minnesota State Patrol; Hennepin County Sheriff's Office; and the Brooklyn Center, Richfield, Edina and Saint Anthony police departments.