Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Gianforte Urges DOJ to Continue Investigating Anti-Competitive Practices in Meatpacking Industry

By Josh Margolis
hilinetoday.com
 22 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (NMB) – In a joint-letter with five other governors, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte urged the Department of Justice to continue their investigation into allegations of anticompetitive behavior in the meatpacking industry. In May 2020, DOJ launched an investigation into the nation’s four largest meatpackers. Gianforte argues that their...

hilinetoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Meatpacking#Doj#Nmb#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturewtvbam.com

U.S. agriculture chief backs proposed meatpacking investigator

(Reuters) – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday threw his support behind a proposal to establish a special investigator to address concerns about anti-competitive practices in the meat and poultry industries. Republican U.S. Senators Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Charles Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Senator Jon Tester...
Agriculturetheiowastandard.com

Grassley, Tester, Rounds Unveil Bill to Combat Anti-Competitive Practices in Meat Processing Industry that Threaten Nation’s Food Supply

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today joined Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) to announce new, bipartisan legislation to address anticompetitive practices in the meat and poultry industries that threaten the nation’s food supply and national security following last week’s ransomware attack on JBS, the country’s largest meat supplier.
Gering, NENebraskaTV

Smith calls on DOJ to give update on cattle market investigation

GERING, Neb. — Congressman Adrian Smith adds his name to the growing list concerned about major meatpackers. It's been more than a year since the Department of Justice demanded the big four packers take part in an investigation. Now Rep. Smith has signed on to a letter asking the DOJ...
Congress & Courtstsln.com

NCBA Echoes Growing Demands for DOJ Investigation Results

WASHINGTON (June 8, 2021) – Today, Representative Mike Guest (R-MS-3) and Representative Darren Soto (D-FL-9) led a bipartisan group of 52 lawmakers in pushing the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to complete their investigation into the meatpacking sector, and whether or not anticompetitive practices have contributed to a persistent imbalance in the cattle markets.
Cheyenne, OKPonca City News

Lucas joins bipartisan letter to DOJ requesting update on cattle market investigations

Body Cheyenne, OK – Today, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) joined Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS) and Congressman Darren Soto (D-FL) in sending a bipartisan letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) provide updates or a final report to Congress on the DOJ’s investigations into anticompetitive conduct within the beef industry.
Lincoln, NENebraskaTV

Gov. Ricketts joins letter regarding DOJ investigation of meat processors

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that he had joined a letter with five other governors to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking an update on a pending investigation regarding meat processors and allegations of anti-competitive behavior. A portion of the letter states:. Decades of consolidation in...
AgricultureHavre Daily News

Calls again go out for inquiry, action on meatpacking industry

Montana political leaders are again joining others around the country asking the U.S. Department of Justice to take action on allegations that the “stranglehold” large meatpackers have over the beef processing market violate U.S. antritrust laws, although some say that is not enough. Montana’s Sens. Jon Tester, a Democrat, and...
Agriculturejust-food.com

US government backs meatpacking industry probe

US agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack has given his backing for a probe into anti-competitive practices in the country’s meatpacking industry. Speaking to a Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee budget hearing yesterday (15 June), Vilsack expressed his support for a proposal to establish a special investigator to address concerns about anti-competitive practices in the meat and poultry industries.
Politicsthestute.com

Efforts for Stevens to rename Gianforte Family Hall continue through summer 2021, students organize initiatives

This summer, students are again pushing for Gianforte Family Hall (GFH) to be renamed. Also known as the Gateway Academic Center, GFH was named in 2017 after Montana Governor Greg Gianforte ‘83 due to sizable donations he made to Stevens. Students immediately voiced concerns similar to current criticism. Currently, student efforts are ranging from an ongoing petition to eventually writing a proclamation directed towards administration.
Minneapolis, MNkxlp941.com

Rep Omar, local leaders call on DOJ investigation of MN police misconduct

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and other local leaders are calling on the U-S Justice Department for additional investigation into Minnesota police misconduct. Omar says “to see lasting justice, we need accountability.” She says the goal is to…. “Root out the systematic injustices that are embedded in our system that have created...
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

Omar, Lawmakers Call For Additional DOJ Investigations Of Minnesota Police

(St. Paul, MN) -- Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and local leaders are calling on the U-S Department of Justice for additional investigation into Minnesota police misconduct. Omar says "the goal is to root out the systematic injustices that are embedded in our system that have created one of the worst disparities in the country for black people here in Minnesota." The D-O-J is already looking into Minneapolis police practices. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Omar and others are requesting additional investigations of other law enforcement agencies that also contribute to what they call "an environment of racial violence and injustice." The list includes the B-C-A; Minnesota State Patrol; Hennepin County Sheriff's Office; and the Brooklyn Center, Richfield, Edina and Saint Anthony police departments.
Congress & CourtsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Louis Dejoy under DOJ investigation over campaign contributions

WASHINGTON - The Department of Justice is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with campaign fundraising activity involving his former business, a spokesperson for DeJoy confirmed. "Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was...
Economy94.3 Jack FM

SEC probing former chair of auditing industry regulator – WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S. markets regulator is investigating whether the recently ousted head of its accounting watchdog violated any rules in his handling of internal complaints, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement division is probing the actions of...
Congress & Courtsswfinstitute.org

ANTITRUST: U.S. Department of Justice Sues to Block Aon Acquisition of Willis Towers Watson

The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) filed a civil antitrust suit to block the merger of the two largest insurance brokers, Willis Towers Watson and Aon. The DOJ is concerned the merger would eliminate competition, raise prices, and impact innovation for U.S. businesses, employers, and unions that use the companies’ services. The market for property, casualty, and financial risk broking for large customers in the United States is already highly concentrated.
Marketssandiegosun.com

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for Medicaid and Medicare Market is Set to Drive the Growth | Aetna Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health Corporation

2020-2025 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for Medicaid and Medicare Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for Medicaid and Medicare market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for Medicaid and Medicare market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.