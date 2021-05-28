A24 Tells a Story of Conspiracies and a Demon Baby in ‘False Positive’

The past year has, in many ways, turned a sharper lens towards our bodies, particularly our physical relationship to the world around us. The pandemic-fueled absence of bodily connection, and its impact on our public and private lives, has become a presence unto itself, highlighting that which we crave, fear, or cannot access. Additionally, the heightened impact of trauma, illness, or violence on our daily existence has brought us closer to our mortality, even as it has fueled a new awareness of the intricacies we contain. Now, as public life and regularized human contact slowly resume, the current moment is ripe for reflection on our somatic experiences, especially the charged landscape of human touch. No strangers to bodily inquiry (their 2016 piece Body: Anatomies of Being centered on this theme) NYC-based theater group Blessed Unrest mines these subjects in Touch, a COVID-friendly exploration of the power and implications of physical touch.