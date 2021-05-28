Cancel
Maine State

Ongoing search for missing Maine woman last seen in Times Square

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwI4V_0aEQnFh700

NEW YORK — Have you seen Christine Hammontree?

The Falmouth, Maine Police Department is working with the New York City Police Department to find the 29-year-old woman last seen on May 24.

Police say Hammontree was reported missing on May 25 by her parents.

She was last seen on surveillance video at the McDonald’s in Times Square in New York City in the early morning hours of May 24. She was wearing an oversized blue T-shirt, cut-off light blue jeans, and sandals. She was carrying an orange backpack and was wearing black aviator sunglasses on top of her head.

Police say she was last seen getting into a car outside of McDonald’s with a group of unidentified individuals.

If you have any information on Christine Hammontree’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Falmouth Police at (207) 781-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

