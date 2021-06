This team of marketers, designers, writers, entrepreneurs, and business strategists transverse global boundaries to help their clients build a better world. Launching a new B2B digital strategy agency in the middle of a pandemic hardly seems like an attractive prospect for even the most avid of risk takers. But the founders of Kings Crest Global weren’t to know that their first year of operation would coincide with such unprecedented shifts to the business landscape. They were simply focused on their mission to help clients leverage the power of digital and modernize their business – from their operations to their marketing and more.