Music matters: As the world goes live, a look back at livestreaming
In a couple of weeks, large-scale in-person live shows will resume with Phish leader Trey Anastasio’s three-night solo stand at SPAC. While places like Argyle Brewing and Frog Alley Brewing are offering a regular diet of local and tribute acts that are worth checking out, if you’re dead-set on catching a national touring act in our media market, there’ll be a slow trickle of concerts that will lead into a very busy late August-through-October schedule.www.timesunion.com