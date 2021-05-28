Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Music matters: As the world goes live, a look back at livestreaming

By Jim Shahen Jr.
Times Union
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a couple of weeks, large-scale in-person live shows will resume with Phish leader Trey Anastasio’s three-night solo stand at SPAC. While places like Argyle Brewing and Frog Alley Brewing are offering a regular diet of local and tribute acts that are worth checking out, if you’re dead-set on catching a national touring act in our media market, there’ll be a slow trickle of concerts that will lead into a very busy late August-through-October schedule.

www.timesunion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Segall
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Trey Anastasio
Person
J Mascis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Livestreaming#Rock Bands#Argyle Brewing#Frog Alley Brewing#Spac#American Express#Niger#Bandcamp#Levitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Technology
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Internet
News Break
Music
Related
Portsmouth, NHcarriagetownenews.com

'Pippin' Live and Livestream

PORTSMOUTH— The Seacoast Repertory Theatre is welcoming back a growing audience with its summer-season production of "Pippin", the award-winning musical about a medieval prince and his search for a meaningful life. The Rep is easing seating restrictions to give more theater fans a chance to return to live performances, even...
MusicBoston Globe

Strike up the band: Live music coming back to Lowell

For several days earlier this year, Peter Aucella watched from his window in Lowell as George Clooney and Ben Affleck filmed scenes for an upcoming film on the sidewalk out front. Aucella and his wife, Rosemary, had their picture taken with Clooney, and he petted their dog. The film set...
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See The Strokes bring live music back to New York

Over the weekend, there was a collective sigh of relief that could be heard all around as the slow reopening of businesses and venues continues to pick up steam while COVID-19 seems to be receeding. The Strokes brought the full live music experience back to New York City – performing...
Musicmusicconnection.com

New: Music Connection x "Joy Sounds" Livestream and Podcast

Music Connection has teamed up with Joy Sounds to present a weekly podcast and livestream featuring the brightest independent musicians. Hosted by Chris Sampson, Joy Sounds: Music You Need to Know has in-depth interviews and in-studio performances from artists with a new sound and a compelling story. Listen to all...
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Live music is back, but for roadies and crews, the pandemic’s toll may be irreversible

Tom Weber’s job was to take care of the most famous electric guitar in rock ‘n’ roll. Since 2006, Weber, 63, was Eddie Van Halen’s personal guitar tech, tending to the hard-rock titan’s red, white and black “Frankenstrat,” which sired the riffs to “Eruption,” “Runnin’ With the Devil” and “Panama,” among countless classic headbangers. The Kentucky-based Weber kept it humming through the band’s final tour in 2015, and worked with Eddie until his death last October. Weber had big gigs lined up for Reba McEntire and Journey that year, and a planned run of stadium shows with Poison, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.
MusicBillboard

Dylan Goes… Livestream: Bob Dylan to Perform Concert on Veeps

It's been nearly 56 years since Bob Dylan went electric for the Newport Folk Festival, debuting his rock sound while performing "Like A Rolling Stone" at the Newport Folk Festival. On July 18, Dylan will reach a new milestone in his incredible career, performing an exclusive livestream concert on the...
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Come out and Play: Live Music Is Back on June 15

The coronavirus is a killer, no doubt, claiming nearly 4 million lives globally and more than 3,700 in San Diego. It's upended economies and caused thousands of restaurants, bars, nightclubs and music clubs around the United States to permanently shutter as well. Here in San Diego, clubgoers have had their...
Greenfield, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Sounds Local: Live music is slowly but surely making its way back

Sunday is the official start of summer and when it comes to live music, the coming months are looking promising. I can’t believe I’m saying this, considering that earlier in the year I was prepared for the summer of 2021 to be a repeat of 2020. But as the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel continues to shine brighter, live music is slowly but surely making its way back. And it’s not only outdoor shows that are on the horizon; indoor venues are starting to open their doors as well.
Public HealthBarnstable Patriot

Live music is back: James Montgomery Band to confront pandemic blues at Music Room

N 50 years of singing the blues, James Montgomery has never gone this long without an audience. But this week, with COVID restrictions lifted after more than a year, live music is back where it belongs: indoors. On Friday, the Music Room in West Yarmouth will celebrate the grand opening of its overhauled venue with a performance from the James Montgomery Band, a New England live fixture since its heyday in Boston in the early 1970s.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 10 Albums Out On June 25

The artist known as Doja Cat is back this week with a vibrant, unapologetic celebration of youth and sex on Planet Her. We kickoff this week's crazy-packed show with the song "Payday" and talk about the ways Doja Cat leans more into pop singing and less on the rap that has defined much of her career.
Musicpilot.com

Live Music Back in the Sunrise

After a year and a half, live music is returning to the historic Sunrise Theater Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. The Singer Songwriters in the Round concert is a Sunrise tradition that uses Nashville’s “in the round” performance style and showcases the diversity of talent throughout North Carolina. Four artists will share the stage and take turns performing original songs, sharing the personal stories behind their inspiration.
Bar Harbor, MEmdislander.com

Live music is back with the Bar Harbor Music Festival

BAR HARBOR — When Francis Fortier and the Bar Harbor Music Festival grace the Criterion Theatre’s stage this summer for the festival’s 55th season, Fortier will be returning to a place that is near and dear to his heart. “Every time I go on stage at the Criterion, I think...
The Woodlands, TXhellowoodlands.com

Live Music is Back at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will light up once again with a return to live music later this summer after COVID-19 temporarily shuttered the venue in March 2020. “It’s been a long time coming so we are thrilled to get back to doing what we love...
Musicclassicalwcrb.org

One-To-One Concerts Bring Listeners Back To Live Music, One At A Time

On a grey, drizzly Sunday afternoon, I arrived at an industrial building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. I was there for something called a One-to-One Concert, but I genuinely had no idea what to expect – what kind of music I'd hear, or even where I'd hear it. After a temperature check, a masked woman approached me. Her name was Stacy, an usher employed by the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the event's presenter.
Las Vegas, NVinsideradio.com

Live Music Is Back: Artist Lineup For iHeartRadio Music Festival Announced.

The lineup is revealed for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which returns as an in-person event Sept. 17-18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two-day lineup for the signature festival’s main stage will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt and Weezer.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Sonic Youth’s guitar sounds

Few bands managed to get as many sounds out of a guitar as Sonic Youth. What was their secret? In the beginning, it was cheap guitars. Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo just kept buying cheap guitars that would constantly keep going out of tune. So rather than fight it, they would often play the guitars as they were, in tune or not.
Pompano Beach, FLlmgfl.com

Pompano Beach Arts Music Series to Welcome Back Live Audiences

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, live audiences will soon be able to enjoy the show in person when the Pompano Beach Arts Music Series resumes in July. The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department will allow the remaining concerts in the series to have limited in-person seating, starting with jazz great Allan Harris’ performance on July 17.
MusicSpin

Sleater-Kinney Perform Songs From Path of Wellness on New Live EP

A few weeks ago, Sleater-Kinney released their latest album, Path of Wellness. On Thursday, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker unveiled Live At The Hallowed Halls, a four-track Amazon Original EP of songs recorded live at the album’s namesake recording studio in Portland. All of the songs come from Path of Wellness.