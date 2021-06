WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) joined a letter to Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman urging her to disburse Shuttered Venue Operator Grant funding to struggling live entertainment venues as soon as possible. The legislation that created this program, the Save Our Stages Act, was signed into law more than six months ago, and event venues are going out of business while waiting for these grants. Portman has been hearing from event operators around Ohio about the SBA’s lack of progress in getting this program up and running and disbursing grant funding to those who need relief.