President Joe Biden has urged state and local governments to use $350 billion in COVID-19 funding from the American Rescue Plan to fight crime by hiring new police officers. Biden pushed for the increase in police funding during a White House press conference with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday. The president stressed that money already included in the legislation that he signed into law on March 11 could be used to help reduce gun violence amid the nation's recent surge in violent crimes.