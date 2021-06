Oftentimes, when a team is struggling or rebuilding, this type of post offers some faint hope that a fanbase can cling onto; a light at the end of the tunnel, if you will. Considering this, it is almost a weird time for a Carolina Hurricanes look-ahead. The team is quite good in the present, despite their five-game shutdown at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the playoffs, and there’s really no sense in looking towards the future for the fans. One would hate to miss what they put on the ice these days.