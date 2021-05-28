Cancel
Statt-us Update 5/28/21 – Today’s Headlines & More

By stattman
b105.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that it is out in the world, it’s clear that the much-heralded Friends reunion is actually several shows in one. It’s a clip show, it’s an interview show, it’s a celebrity talking heads show. And, as you’d expect from a format this muddled, some of it worked better than others. For every moment that managed to be genuinely touching, there was another where it felt like everyone was simply letting the clock run out.

b105.com
News Break
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines

Pandemic Cuts to Transit Persist (Citylab) Share Thoughts on Regional Rail Program (NBCLocal) Bipartisan Committee Approves $78 billion Rail Bill (WashPost) More on L.A. Lawmakers Trying to Snatch Bullet Train Funds (SFChron) Richmond Launches E-Bike Program (EastCounty) Self-Driving Cars Face Union, Lawyer Opposition (Reuters) Still Wearing Masks? (SFChron) More on...
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

5 things to know today, plus an update on the Austin shooting

Good morning, Houston! It was sad to wake up on Saturday to news of a mass shooting in Austin, but police have one of potentially two suspects in custody, according to the Austin American-Statesman and other reports. The publication also notes that crowds returned to Sixth Street on Saturday night ready to move past the incident that killed one person and wounded 13 others.
Detroit, MI99wfmk.com

Detroit Meteorologist Fired After Going Off Script During Live Report

April Moss made headlines around the nation when she announced that she would be exposing discrimination at her company during her weather forecast. Moss worked for WWJ in Detroit when she made the extremely smooth announcement last week. You read that right, I said she worked for WWJ, because she has since been fired by CBS. She didnt come right out and say what the discrimination was about at first, but her interview with Project Veritas cleared it up. She claimed that the vaccination and mask policies put out by CBS were discriminatory.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Courteney Cox: Maintaining a long-distance romance during COVID-19 was tough

Courteney Cox says maintaining a long-distance relationship with Johnny McDaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been “hard”. The ‘Friends’ star spent lockdown in California while the Snow Patrol rocker was in Europe, and Courteney has now said she found it difficult to spend months away from her partner. Courteney –...
Environmentforeveraltoona.com

News Headlines 6/21/21

CLAUDETTE EXPECTED TO BECOME TROPICAL STORM AGAIN AFTER 13 KILLED IN ALABAMA: Claudette is regaining strength and is expected to become a tropical storm again as it heads towards the Carolinas, after 13 people were killed in Alabama Saturday (June 19th) due to the storm. The depression is forecasted to become a tropical storm sometime this morning (June 21st) over eastern North Carolina, on a track to move into the Atlantic Ocean after dropping one to three inches of rain in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, with tornadoes also possible. Eight of those killed in Alabama were children who were in a van for a youth home for abused and neglected children that was involved in a multi-vehicle highway crash, with the Butler County coroner saying the vehicles likely hydroplaned in the wet conditions. Two other people, a man and his nine-month-old daughter, also died in the same crash in another vehicle, and multiple people were injured. Also Saturday, a man and a three-year-old boy were killed Saturday when a tree fell on their house, and a 23-year-old woman died when her can ran off the road into a swollen creek.
Internettechnadu.com

Facebook’s Clubhouse Competitor Launches Today in the US

“Live Audio Rooms” is Facebook’s take on Clubhouse, and it rolls out today in the US. It comes with quite a few interesting and useful features that are available for select users. Podcasts and Soundbites are also on the table. Facebook’s “Live Audio Rooms” is out today: a place where...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Stephen Amell Removed from Flight After Allegedly Berating Wife

6:01 AM PT -- Stephen just released a statement regarding the incident, saying, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."
Chicago, ILboxden.com

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago

Man I hate when I click on a thread and it’s this n*gga... we wanna see the actual video footage. I’m so sick of that weak a*s “The Box” freestyle. can someone help me out to understand this one.. I guess i am speaking about the less known rappers etc.. When they are holding a nice stack.. What if they trip and fall by mistake... does that idiot have to crawl and pick it up himself??
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Today’s Headlines: Biden’s anti-crime plan

President Biden announced new efforts to stem a rising national tide of violent crime. President Biden announced new efforts to stem a rising national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is “taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities.” But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a turbulent summer.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Paige Spiranac Goes Green in Stunning New Post from the Links

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? Now you can! The golf icon’s latest update tells how as she absolutely stuns in green on the green. “Want to play a round of golf with me? Now you can!” decrees Spiranac in her latest Instagram post. Fans will notice, too, that Paige looks absolutely stunning (as per usual) in her latest golfing attire.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Today’s Headlines: Afghanistan’s imperiled air force

Afghanistan’s air force is a rare U.S.-backed success story. It may soon fail. As U.S. forces continue toward their complete withdrawal from Afghanistan this year, the Afghan air force — which the U.S. and its partners have nurtured to the tune of $8.5 billion since 2010 — will be the government’s spearhead in its fight against the Taliban.
Real EstatePosted by
KFI AM 640

'Something Off' With Miami Condo Prior To Collapse

Adriana Chi, 42, whose family has owned a condo in the building since 1994, said she told her brother, Edgar Gonzalez, 45, a resident of the building since 1994, about a month ago that things were so bad that it seemed the building could collapse one day, the Daily Beast reports.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
Nebraska StatePosted by
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

This Omaha Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Nebraska

Everyone loves a good plate of wings, but some of them stand out among the rest. That’s why Esquire mapped out the best wing spot in every state. Esquire “identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings) to bring you the best of the best in your neck of the U.S.,” the publication explains.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Newly obtained video captures the moment Florida building collapsed

Newly released video footage of the Miami-area condo building collapse early Thursday shows the moments when roughly 55 of the more than 130 units tumbled to the ground. The video, obtained by a nearby surveillance camera and shared on Twitter by local Fox Sports radio anchor Andy Slater, show the collapse of a huge section of the building in the town of Surfside, resulting in massive amounts of debris and smoke.