Statt-us Update 5/28/21 – Today’s Headlines & More

CLAUDETTE EXPECTED TO BECOME TROPICAL STORM AGAIN AFTER 13 KILLED IN ALABAMA: Claudette is regaining strength and is expected to become a tropical storm again as it heads towards the Carolinas, after 13 people were killed in Alabama Saturday (June 19th) due to the storm. The depression is forecasted to become a tropical storm sometime this morning (June 21st) over eastern North Carolina, on a track to move into the Atlantic Ocean after dropping one to three inches of rain in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, with tornadoes also possible. Eight of those killed in Alabama were children who were in a van for a youth home for abused and neglected children that was involved in a multi-vehicle highway crash, with the Butler County coroner saying the vehicles likely hydroplaned in the wet conditions. Two other people, a man and his nine-month-old daughter, also died in the same crash in another vehicle, and multiple people were injured. Also Saturday, a man and a three-year-old boy were killed Saturday when a tree fell on their house, and a 23-year-old woman died when her can ran off the road into a swollen creek.