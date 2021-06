Remember how much fun you had playing video games when you were growing up? There was nothing like that feeling of leveling up in your favorite game while playing in your living room at home or at an arcade. Lucky for us, arcades aren’t just for kids these days. In fact, many adults still love playing video games especially the nostalgic ones that transport them back to childhood. In Moline, you can visit the epic bar arcade Analog II and play video games while enjoying an adult beverage.