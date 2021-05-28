Cancel
Patriots OTA practice observations: Mac Jones looked as advertised, Bill Belichick’s defense missed pieces and more

By Andrew Callahan
Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — It was basic, occasionally casual, consistently focused on fundamentals and, ultimately, fleeting. Thursday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium marked the third time the Patriots have conducted on-field work at full speed this offseason. It was the first Organized Team Activity (OTA) open to the media, which meant the first glimpse at first-round rookie quarterback Mac Jones. How’d he look?

