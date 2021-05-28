Little takes over Barton Wrestling program

The Barton Community College Board of Trustees recently approved the hiring of Brad Little to become the second Head Coach in Barton Wrestling history. "Coach Little brings to Barton a wealth of wrestling experience including a decorated career as a high school and collegiate wrestler, said Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs. "His competitive nature should bode very well in not only recruiting, but also as it relates to instruction in the wrestling room. As important as any other attribute, Coach Littler has great understanding of what it means to be a student athlete."