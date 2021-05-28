Cancel
Barton County, KS

Little takes over Barton Wrestling program

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 20 days ago
The Barton Community College Board of Trustees recently approved the hiring of Brad Little to become the second Head Coach in Barton Wrestling history. "Coach Little brings to Barton a wealth of wrestling experience including a decorated career as a high school and collegiate wrestler, said Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs. "His competitive nature should bode very well in not only recruiting, but also as it relates to instruction in the wrestling room. As important as any other attribute, Coach Littler has great understanding of what it means to be a student athlete."

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

