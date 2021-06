HARVEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities arrested a golfer on Monday after a fight during a golf tournament at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton. The victim identified as Southern California native and former University of Alabama-Birmingham golfer Austen Dailey and suspect identified as 20-year-old Luke Smith, a University of Tennessee Martin sophomore from Covington, Tennessee, were golfing together as part of a qualifying event for the PGA Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open, according to a media release from Newton Police.