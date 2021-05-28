Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Goa: One held for possession of charas in Arambol

dallassun.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePernem (Goa) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Pernem Police has arrested one person for allegedly possessing narcotics substance, charas, on Thursday. The person has been identified as Rajesh Bansal of 31 years of age and is a native of village Kham of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh. "Based on reliable...

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arambol#Charas#Drugs#Goa#Ani#The Pernem Police#Police Inspector#Sub Divisional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
Public Healththenewstrace.com

COVID19 Instances: 54,069 new circumstances of corona, 1321 deaths, lively sufferers 6.27 lakh within the nation amid fears of delta

After 54,069 new circumstances of Kovid-19 have been reported in India in an afternoon, the selection of inflamed within the nation greater to three,00,82,778. On the similar time, after the demise of one,321 extra other people, the demise toll has greater to three,91,981 and the full selection of lively circumstances has greater to six,27,057. Now that the circumstances of corona are lowering, the WHO has mentioned that probably the most infectious type of corona, the delta variant, has been present in 85 nations. Allow us to tell that during Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, one of the most two sufferers of Delta died the previous day. Additionally Learn – Bangladesh excursion of Zimbabwe, 2021: Bangladesh will excursion Zimbabwe between Corona, know the total agenda right here.
Public Safetythenewstrace.com

Goa Information: One month previous child abducted from Goa Scientific Faculty, police launched CCTV photos

Goa Information: Police in Goa is engaged within the seek of a girl who has been arrested through the Goa Scientific Faculty. (GMC) There may be an allegation of kidnapping a one-month-old child from the premises of Okay. Police these days on Saturday made public the CCTV photos of a girl touring with a kid on a scooter overdue on Friday night time, by which the girl in conjunction with her partner used to be observed strolling from the health facility in opposition to Mapus the town in North Goa. Additionally Learn – 26 Corona Sufferers Died In Goa Govt Health center GMCH, Well being Minister Calls for Top Courtroom Investigation.
Public Safetydiscoverestevan.com

Abandoned Woman Charged with Possession

The Estevan Police Service were called on Saturday about a 35-year-old Regina woman being abandoned in Estevan. They located the woman and found her in possession of methamphetamines. She was charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and arrangements were made for her to return to Regina.
Indianewagebd.net

Indian police arrest four in Kashmir in Israeli embassy blast case

Nearly five months after a bomb exploded outside the high-security Israeli Embassy in Delhi, Indian police have made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of four youths in Kashmir. ‘The four youths, all college students in the age group of 20-15 years, were nabbed by the special cell...
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

Navi Mumbai: Major protest organised over naming of airport

By Aman SayyadMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): A large number of people on Thursday staged a protest in Navi Mumbai over the naming of the upcoming international airport in the city. Heavy security was deployed by the Navi Mumbai Police at the spot. The protest was organised by the...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Native of Madhya Pradesh dies with delta plus variant of Covid-19, first delta plus death in India

NEW DELHI: A woman died in Madhya Pradesh after infected with delta plus variant of Covid-19 virus. This is the first time in India a person has died of a new variant of Covid. She was a native of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. So far, five had contracted delta plus variant in Madhya Pradesh. Of that, three are from Bhopal and the other two from Ujjain. The condition of four others are stable. The native of Ujjain died on May 23. However, when her samples were examined again the other day, she was found infected with the delta plus variant. She contracted Covid-19 from her husband. Although her husband had received two doses of vaccine, his wife had not taken any.
Public Safetypreciouskashmir.com

Pak smuggler shot dead, BSF seizes 27 Kg heroin at IB

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said it has seized 27 kg of heroin along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. According to the BSF officials, the troopers guarding at Border Out post at Vinay in Kathua, noticed some suspicious movement on IB from Pakistan side during the wee hours of June 23.
Public Healththenewstrace.com

Coronavirus Delta Plus Variant: Delta Plus variant of Corona present in Punjab, its circumstances expanding in those states

Delta Plus Coronavirus Varies: The rustic continues to be recuperating from the second one wave of corona epidemic spreading within the nation that there’s concern amongst other folks because of the sound of the 3rd wave. In reality, circumstances of mutated variant Delta Plus of Corona are actually expanding within the nation. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have thus far observed Delta Plus circumstances in those states. However now this variant has higher the fear of the folk for the reason that case of Delta Plus variant has been present in Punjab. Additionally Learn – Coronavirus Instances In India: Greater than 51 thousand other folks inflamed with corona in 1 day, 1,329 other folks died.
Public Safetygreekherald.com

Four men from Kargil sent to 10 day police custody

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A Delhi Court remanded ten days of police custody to four men arrested from Kargil in connection with conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the National Capital in connection with the Israel Embassy blast case. The Special Cell of Delhi Police on...
Indiathenewstrace.com

ISI plotted violence in farmers’ motion, safety alert in Delhi, many metro stations closed

At the borders of Delhi, in protest towards the 3 agricultural expenses of the central executive, the farmers are getting ready to exhibit on Saturday at the finishing touch of seven months of the motion, whilst the rustic’s intelligence businesses issued indicators) has issued an alert pronouncing that the ISI of Pakistan has hatched a conspiracy to incite the farmers’ motion and unfold sabotage and violence. On the identical time, after the protection alert, many stations of Delhi Metro will stay closed for approximately 4 hours these days. Additionally Learn – Delhi Metro Information: 3 stations of Delhi Metro will stay closed for 4 hours these days, that is the timing.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Haunting final post shared by an experienced diver before he vanished during a spearfishing expedition with friends

An experienced free diver shared a video of the sun rising over the ocean just hours before he vanished while spearfishing with friends off the coast of Queensland. Norwegian man Didrik Hurum had been in the water with friends near popular diving site Flat Rock, 6km off North Stradbroke Island, when he suddenly vanished at around 11.15am on Wednesday.
Worldorangewayfarer.com

Ultimate Travel Guide to Three Days in North Goa, the Quintessential Party Capital of India!

About the blog: A complete three to five days itinerary to spend in North Goa experiencing the hidden gems of Old Goa and best beaches around Baga. I intend to inspire you to experience Goa in a slow fashion, marveling at her decade old cultural treasures, exploring the old world offbeat wonders. In three days or a long weekend followed by a sneaky day off at work, Goa gives you a chance to relive the best beach days lived under the bright sun and salty ocean breeze!
Public Safetygreekherald.com

'Four men from Kargil held for terror activities'

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): In a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and Kargil Police, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested four persons from Kargil in connection with Israel Embassy blast case, said Delhi Police on Thursday. The police said these men were allegedly conspiring...
Public Healthportlandindian.com

Goa extends Covid curfew till June 28

Fish markets and stores in malls, barring some exceptions, will remain open in the next phase of the state level curfew which begins from Monday for a period of seven days. "State level curfew will be extended till 7 am, June 28, 2021. Shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am and 3 pm. Fish market may also open," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.
Cell Phonesversionweekly.com

Goa ePass – Corona Lockdown Pass Apply Online | Goa Online ePass 2021 Status Check | Goa E Pass Covid Registration Helpline Number

Goa ePass 2021 for Movement During Curfew, Corona Lockdown Pass Online Registration Process, How to Check Goa Curfew E Pass Application Status, Helpline Number Information is prevailing here in a comprehensive manner. Individuals who fall under the common category & seeking emergency needs should apply online for Goa E Pass for Travel Inter-State, Inter-District, Within the State, or the Other States during Lockdown.