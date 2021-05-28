New realtors attend training orientation
EASTON — Five new Realtors and two office administrators participated in the May orientation held at the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors (MSBR) office. Dan Hercher, a Realtor with Chesapeake Real Estate Associates said, “The MSBR orientation was fantastic and stacked with useful information. From the warm welcome and lunch, courtesy of Provident State Bank, to the great MLS tips provided by our very own MLS Customer Support Coach, the orientation was a timely reminder of the resources available to MSBR members and affiliates. “www.stardem.com