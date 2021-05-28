Wary of Rising Yields? Turn to Short-Term Treasury Bonds

Hawkish Surprise Boosts USD; Majors, EMS, Asians Slump. Summary: While the Federal Reserve kept its Fed Funds rate unchanged (0-0.25%) and maintained its monthly QE taper, projections pointed to a clear hawkish shift. The dot plot (a quarterly chart summarizing the outlook for the Fed Funds rate over the next 3 years) saw officials increasing rates at least twice in 2023. In his speech following the FOMC decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remarked “inflation has increased notably in recent months.” The Fed’s Q4 year-on-year GDP forecast for 2021 was revised higher to 7% from 6.5%. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield soaring to 1.579% at the close of trading, up 9 basis points (1.49%). Two-year US Treasuries climbed to 0.20% from 0.16%. Short speculative US Dollar bets (long Currencies) raced for the exits which resulted in a 0.8% lift in the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) to 91.25 from 90.50 yesterday. The Euro slumped from its 1.2125 open yesterday to close at 1.2006, just above the critical 1.20 level, and a loss of 0.96%. Sterling was last at 1.3997 (1.4080) with Brexit jitters adding weight to the British currency. The Australian Dollar fell further from its 0.7685 open to close at a 2-month low at 0.7615. USD/JPY extended it rally to finish at 110.65 (110.05). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback climbed 0.62% to 1.2265 (1.2188). The Greenback gained most versus the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rocketed to 6.4385 at the New York close (6.4065 yesterday) and 6.3870 last Friday. The USD/SGD pair gained 0.65% to 1.3358 (1.3275). Wall Street stocks fell after the Fed boosted its outlook. The DOW lost 0.75% to 34,037 (34,300) while the S&P 500 slipped to 4,224 (4,247). Other global bond yields were steady. German’s 10-year Bund yield eased 2 basis points to -0.25% while the UK’s 10-year Gilt rate was last at 0.74% from 0.76%.