Wary of Rising Yields? Turn to Short-Term Treasury Bonds

By Ben Hernandez
etftrends.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe potential for higher interest rates is putting assets like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is trying its best to ease markets that have been volatile as of late. An improving economy is causing market experts to wonder whether the recovery is running too hot, which could prompt the Fed to shift its stance on rates.

www.etftrends.com
Mary Daly
#Treasury Bonds#Government Bonds#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#U S Treasury#The Fixed Income Channel
Businessmarketpulse.com

Fed React: Dot plots send Short-Term yields and dollar higher

US stocks tumbled after the Fed’s dot plots told Wall Street it was the last call for stimulus trades. The dollar soared as short-term Treasury surged after Fed Chair Powell signaled inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated before moderating. The Fed finally had a ‘talking about talking about’ meeting, but financial markets seem confident the Fed already has a progress-dependent tapering plan in mind.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed eyes earlier start to rate hikes

(Recasts with Fed meeting statement; updates yields) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot up on Wednesday after Federal Reserve policymakers moved up their projections for commencing interest rates hikes to 2023 from 2024 as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the Fed disclosed that 11 out of 18 officials were projecting at least two quarter-point interest rate increases in 2023 even as the central bank pledged to keep a supportive policy in place to aid the ongoing jobs recovery. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 5.6 basis points at 1.555%, its highest level in a week. With inflation rising faster than expected and the economy bouncing back quickly, the market had been looking for clues of when the Fed may alter the policies put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic, including a massive bond-buying program. The Fed raised the interest it pays on excess reserves (IOER) to 0.15% from 0.1% and the rate on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0%. The two-year Treasury yield was last 3 basis points higher at 0.1971%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last about 3 basis points steeper at 135.31 basis points. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened by about 8.52 basis points to 132.01 basis points. June 16 Wednesday 2:35PM New York / 1835 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0425 0.0431 0.018 Six-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.017 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.1971 0.030 Three-year note 99-144/256 0.3971 0.055 Five-year note 99-106/256 0.8711 0.086 Seven-year note 99-222/256 1.27 0.076 10-year note 100-164/256 1.555 0.056 20-year bond 101-244/256 2.1291 0.012 30-year bond 103-232/256 2.1961 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 1.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Strength Might Fade as Powell Downplays Fed Dot Plot

US DOLLAR, FED DECISION, POWELL PRESS CONFERENCE – TALKING POINTS. US Dollar strength in response to the latest FOMC decision could start to sputter. Fed Chair Powell is softening up dot plot projections that upgraded rate liftoff. The Federal Reserve still wants to see ‘substantial further progress’ toward goals. The...
BusinessWiredpr News

The first rate hike in Fed signals will come in 2023

Federal Reserve officials expect interest rates to begin to rise in 2023, ahead of schedule, ahead of new economic forecasts that predicted faster growth and significantly higher inflation this year. At the end of its two-day political meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. central bank maintained its key interest rate in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar rises on Fed's hawkish hold

The greenback rose against its peers in post-FOMC on Wednesday as the central bank hinted at 2 further rate hikes in 2023, which the bank showed in its projections. It jumped to a 5-week high after Fed's hawkish hold. Reuters reported earlier the Federal Reserve on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Are the Dollar’s FOMC Gains Sustainable?

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled an earlier interest rate hike. Thirteen out of eighteen policymakers now see as many as two rate hikes by the end of 2023. In March, only seven members saw a move in 2023 with the majority looking for rates to remain unchanged into 2024. This dramatic shift in expectations was motivated by stronger than expected growth and inflation. The improvements in the U.S. economy have clearly convinced policymakers that “inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect,” according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Growth and inflation forecasts were raised for 2021 and 2023. The most dramatic change was in their estimates for core PCE, which was raised by a full percentage point to 3.4% for 2021.
Businesssrnnews.com

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023 as inflation rises, virus fades

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 of 18 U.S. central bank...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Fed: “Here We Come, Ready to Taper”, bond yields soar

Hawkish Surprise Boosts USD; Majors, EMS, Asians Slump. Summary: While the Federal Reserve kept its Fed Funds rate unchanged (0-0.25%) and maintained its monthly QE taper, projections pointed to a clear hawkish shift. The dot plot (a quarterly chart summarizing the outlook for the Fed Funds rate over the next 3 years) saw officials increasing rates at least twice in 2023. In his speech following the FOMC decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remarked “inflation has increased notably in recent months.” The Fed’s Q4 year-on-year GDP forecast for 2021 was revised higher to 7% from 6.5%. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield soaring to 1.579% at the close of trading, up 9 basis points (1.49%). Two-year US Treasuries climbed to 0.20% from 0.16%. Short speculative US Dollar bets (long Currencies) raced for the exits which resulted in a 0.8% lift in the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) to 91.25 from 90.50 yesterday. The Euro slumped from its 1.2125 open yesterday to close at 1.2006, just above the critical 1.20 level, and a loss of 0.96%. Sterling was last at 1.3997 (1.4080) with Brexit jitters adding weight to the British currency. The Australian Dollar fell further from its 0.7685 open to close at a 2-month low at 0.7615. USD/JPY extended it rally to finish at 110.65 (110.05). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback climbed 0.62% to 1.2265 (1.2188). The Greenback gained most versus the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rocketed to 6.4385 at the New York close (6.4065 yesterday) and 6.3870 last Friday. The USD/SGD pair gained 0.65% to 1.3358 (1.3275). Wall Street stocks fell after the Fed boosted its outlook. The DOW lost 0.75% to 34,037 (34,300) while the S&P 500 slipped to 4,224 (4,247). Other global bond yields were steady. German’s 10-year Bund yield eased 2 basis points to -0.25% while the UK’s 10-year Gilt rate was last at 0.74% from 0.76%.
StocksMountain Mail

Stocks decline and bond yields pop

Stocks declined and bond yields popped following the Federal Reserve meeting and press conference. Policymakers indicated that rate hikes could come as soon as 2023, after signaling in March that they saw no increases until 2024. European equities finished slightly higher, logging the ninth consecutive record high, the longest streak...
Stockscloudnewsmag.com

Stocks fall as bond yields rises after Fed alerts on rate hikes in 2023

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve upped its inflation forecast and shifted up the time frame on when it will boost interest rates next. Federal Reserve officials indicated that the stimulus that has fueled the recovery from the epidemic will be reduced. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
BusinessCountingPips.com

The dollar index increased significantly after the Fed’s economic forecasts yesterday

The US stock indices fell sharply following the Fed’s statements yesterday. What happened? For now, the Federal Reserve maintained all stimulus programs and left interest rates unchanged. But the inflation outlook was changed from “temporary” to “stable,” followed by the increase (from 2.4% to 3.4% annually), which triggered a sharp sell-off in the market. At the Fed press conference, Jerome Powell said that the Fed is ready to change its monetary policy any minute if the situation changes. First of all, the discussion is about a possible cut of the QE program at the next Fed meeting, as the Fed officials expect stronger employment reports during summer. The interest rate is planned to increase no earlier than in 2023. Amid this news, the entire stock market has shifted into the red zone. This does not mean that the uptrend in the indices is over. The monetary policy remains the same until August, so after the correction, analysts expect the growth of quotes on the indices.
Businessbywire.news

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023, start of bond-buying taper talks

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023 and opened the debate on when and how it may be appropriate to start tapering the U.S. central bank's massive bond-buying program. Citing an improved health situation and the role...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields rise after hawkish Fed meeting

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields jumped and spreads widened on Thursday as a Fed policy meeting was more hawkish than expected, bringing forward the first projected U.S. rates increase. Thirteen out of 18 policymakers foresaw a “liftoff” in borrowing costs in 2023 instead of 2024,...
Businessmatzav.com

Fed Pulls Interest Rate Hikes Into 2023

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials pencil in at least two...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bonds stung, US dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed

SYDNEY (June 17): Asian equities touched a three-week low on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve stunned investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending bond yields and the US dollar sharply higher. The US dollar hung on to most of what...
Businessinvesting.com

The Fed Sets the Tone – Equities Fall, US Dollar Rallies

As the dust settles from the June Fed meeting, European stocks are heading lower, easing back from record highs, and the US dollar is rallying. As expected, the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged at its June meeting, however, it did surprise the market with a sudden hawkish shift. The US central bank now expects two interest rate hikes in 2023, up from zero in the last meeting. Even more significantly, seven policymakers out of 17 expect at least one hike in 2022. The Fed upwardly revised its growth and inflation outlook. In short, the Federal Reserve sees the US economy recovering at a faster pace than before, warranting an acceleration towards policy normalisation.
Businessinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Dollar Surges As Fed Turns Hawkish

If the words 'hawkish' and 'Fed' seem like an incongruous pairing, check out yesterday's FOMC statement. It appears the US central bank has had a change of heart after months of insisting inflation was "transient." The Federal Reserve now anticipates inflation to rise more quickly than policymakers projected just three months ago.