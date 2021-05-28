Jefferson City sex offender faces new charges involving a 12 – year old

A registered sex offender in Jefferson City is accused of trying to contact a young girl. Police arrested 69 – year old Norman Jolly this week. He’s now been charged with first degree stalking. The mother of a 12-year old girl told police Jolly tried to get in contact with her daughter by leaving notes and money for her at a bus stop near High and Cherry streets. Jolly was convicted of sexual abuse of a 14-year old Columbia girl in 1997.