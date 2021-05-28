Apple Card Family: 6 things you need to know about Apple's new credit card feature

At long last, you can now share your Apple Card account with your spouse or another family member, as long as you're using iOS 14.6 on your iPhone. When you invite someone to be part of your Apple Card account, they'll can buy stuff using your Apple Card account (sadly they'll get to keep the Daily Cash awards earned from their purchases.) You'll need to set up a family sharing group, and figure out if you want to set spending limits -- we'll help walk you through your options. One thing you won't be able to do is combine existing Apple Card accounts quite yet, but that feature's coming fairly soon.