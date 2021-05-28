Cancel
Collier County, FL

Golden Gate Estates community rallies around those who lost their home to recent brush fire

By Christy Soto
ABC7 Fort Myers
 20 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Homes were devastated after a brush fire broke out in Golden Gate Estates but the tragedy has brought out the best in the community.

The residents of Collier County are stepping up to help the families displaced by the fire and the crews who worked hard to put out the flames.

“Staying positive and moving forward is the only thing you can do. All of this can be replaced everybody is alive,” said Jonathan Perez, whose home was destroyed in the fire.

Golden Gate Resident Cheyanne Krum said when tragedy strikes, everyone comes together.

“I feel as if everybody out here is family, when it comes to family you got to help family,” Krum said.

As a Golden Gate Estates families have collected hundreds of pounds of clothing, toys, food and home supplies for the families affected by the fire.

Collier County has provided the Perez family a home that they can temporarily live in.

“I have no words. The support that I have gotten from Collier county is unmeasurable,” Jonathan Perez said.

This community is surviving this tragedy together.

“I moved out here because i kind of gave up on humans. Bears, panthers I’m good with them kind of gave up on people and this really really restored it for me,” Tracy Perez said.

Even a local family pool business, AG Water solutions has stepped up to provide water for the fires.

A group of residents are volunteering on Saturday to help clean up the Perez’s home. Those who want to help can go to 4065 14th Avenue Southeast in Golden Gate Estates. There will be port-a-potty’s set up and waters for everyone.

“As much help as we could get would be a blessing, a godsend,” Tracy said.

Fort Myers, FL
