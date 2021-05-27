Column: Pandemic a chance to reimagine how we connect

All organizations have informal in-groups and out-groups that influences how productive and unrestrained all interactions are between leaders and employees. Employees cataloged to the out-group experience a distant relationship with the leader, meaning that leadership is purely transactional, and socials exchanges are extremely low and are a consequence of obligation. Out-group employees typically receive less attention, few resources, minimal rewards, and strict rules that determine how their job is performed. Employees normally act on their own interests, self-reliance, and intelligence while leaders mainly depend on supervision, communication, support, and pay. Social exchanges between the leader and out-group employees are infrequent and often activated when decisions require employees be informed or employees need to be persuaded of a decision. As "outsiders", employees who are enlisted in the out-group are separated from the leader because of differences in beliefs and values, different levels of education and knowledge, and the limited ability to access exclusive resources and people.