Lady Gaga announces 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way featuring LGBTQIA+ artists

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga has announced a special 10th anniversary edition of 'Born This Way'. The seminal 2011 LP turned a decade old at the weekend, and the pop superstar has announced the upcoming release will include six new renditions of tracks from the record featuring LGBTQIA+ artists. The first to be...

CelebritiesNME

Listen to Kylie Minogue cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Marry The Night’

Kylie Minogue has unveiled a cover of Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Marry The Night’, as part of the latter’s ‘Born This Way’ re-release. Minogue’s disco-infused version of ‘Marry The Night’ is the third song we’ve heard from the forthcoming 10th anniversary re-release of Gaga’s 2011 album. It follows on from Big Freedia’s rendition of ‘Judas’ and Orville Peck‘s “country road” cover of ‘Born This Way’.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Pollstar Awards Laud Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks and Others as Touring Artists of the Decade

With almost no tours having been undertaken in the past year, the Pollstar Awards pivoted in two different directions for the 31st annual edition of the show held Wednesday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom. One shift in focus was to deliver awards to the top touring artists of the last decade, instead of the year, in different genres. Another was to give out possibly one-time-only awards that were specific to 2020-21, but focus on artists and execs who were innovators, either in finding different ways to perform live or who made a difference philanthropically.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Years & Years Covers ‘Edge of Glory’ For ‘Born This Way Tenth Anniversary’

Years & Years is the latest artist to join Lady Gaga’s Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary album, with a reimagined version of “The Edge of Glory.” The album, which is set for release this Friday, June 25 (via Interscope Records) contains Gaga’s original Born This Way album, along with six new versions of songs reimagined by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Peoria, IL1057thexrocks.com

Metallica Unleash The ‘Blacklist 30th Anniversary’ Of The Black Album, Featuring 50 Plus Artists Covering Songs!

Well, Peoria Metallica fans, the time has come! Who’s ready to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica Black Album?? Today, the band has unveiled their “Blacklist 30th Anniversary” plans for the album, which is one massive ambitious concepts ever unleashed by anyone in the music world. An unprecedented 50-plus artists have recorded their own versions of multiple Metallica songs from the album, covering all genres, cultures, continents, and more. Each artist chose their favorite song from the ‘Black’ album. The track listing is unbelievable, check this out! Six different versions of “Enter Sandman”, by artists like Juanes, Weezer, Alessia Cara and more. Seven different versions of “Sad But True”, by amazing artists like Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, Royal, St. Vincent, White Reaper, as an example. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith is also included. Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also perform that song as well. The list of performers and legendary artists is simply amazing. All profits go to charity. Check out this awesome video on the project. What’s your favorite song on the ‘Black’ Album??? Is this your favorite Metallica album ever??
Musicthisis50.com

Sneaky G Plots His Way to Getting To A Multi-Platinum Level and Hints On Featuring Some Favorite Artists Soon

Sneaky G, an artist from the eastside of Atlanta, has recently done a collaboration with the well-known multi-platinum producer, Zaytoven. The song is yet to be released, but you can find the song’s clips on Sneaky’s IG page, which he says is one of his most outstanding achievements. He started creating music 20 years ago and even went to study for it at Full Sail but didn’t manage to graduate. He stated that he draws inspiration from his family who has always supported him tirelessly.
MusicStereogum

Years & Years – “The Edge of Glory” (Lady Gaga Cover)

This week, Lady Gaga will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her drama-charged pop blockbuster Born This Way with the release of Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a new edition that’ll feature the original album, as well as six covers of Gaga’s tracks from artists who come from or advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. We’ve already heard covers from Big Freedia, Orville Peck, and Kylie Minogue. Today we get to hear Years & Years take on the grand howler “The Edge Of Glory.”
MusicCMT

EXCLUSIVE: Hear The Highwomen Cover Lady Gaga’s “Highway Unicorn (Road To Love)”

Embedded from www.youtube.com. Superstar country quartet The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) have paired with fellow female singer-songwriters Madeline Edwards and Brittney Spencer for a rocking, country cover of Lady Gaga’s decade-old Born This Way album track “Highway Unicorn (Road To Love).” The release is part of a June 25-dropping all-queer and queer ally artist-driven “reimagined” cover project accompanying “Mother Monster'”s celebration of the tenth anniversary of her visionary, LGBTQ-community iconic album.
Musicdebatepost.com

Lady Gaga and Versace team up to celebrate LGBTQ + Pride Month

The song “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga has become one of the anthems of the LGBTQ + community, for this reason, the singer has joined Versace to launch a mini collection during this month of June, thus celebrating pride and the 10 years of his album. And not only...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Announces 30th-Anniversary Expanded Edition Of 'Black' Album

METALLICA marks the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth album — also known as "The Black Album" — with two landmark releases, both out September 10 on the band's own Blackened Recordings. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its...
Musicstereoboard.com

Lady Gaga Shares Years and Years' Cover Of The Edge Of Glory

Lady Gaga has shared Years and Years' cover of The Edge Of Glory. Olly Alexander's take on Gaga's hit single will appear on 'Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary', which features reworks of tracks from her 2011 Grammy-nominated album by artists who are representative of the LGBTQIA+ community. Previously shared...
MusicNME

Listen to Years & Years reimagine Lady Gaga’s ‘The Edge Of Glory’

Years & Years is the latest artist to take on one of Lady Gaga‘s songs for the forthcoming re-release of her 2011 album ‘Born This Way’, covering the album’s closer ‘The Edge Of Glory’. While Gaga’s original features a Bruce Springsteen-esque melody driven by keys and saxophone from late E...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Coast Releases 10th Anniversary Edition Of Hit Single ‘Boyfriend’

2020 was a monumental year for Best Coast. The Bethany Cosentino-led project released their latest album, Always Tomorrow, and also celebrated the 10th anniversary of the band’s breakout debut Crazy For You. To celebrate both that album and Pride, they recently recorded a new version of their single “Boyfriend” with lyrics that include different pronouns to make the song more inclusive to LGBTQ+ listeners.
Designers & Collectionsmix1079.com

Lady Gaga, Versace Team Up for a Capsule Collection

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Versace for a one-of-a-kind capsule collection. The collection is celebrating Pride Month and the 10th anniversary of her “Born This Way” album to benefit her Born This Way Foundation. The Gaga and Versace collection has t-shirts with a matching beret with rainbow shades. Oh,...
Musicseattlepi.com

Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way: The 10th Anniversary' Hands Bonus Track Reins Over to a Rainbow of Guests: Album Review

Few albums then or since have qualified as seismic cultural events quite the way Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” did in 2011, when it arrived in a blaze of hype and anticipation not much seen since the heyday of Michael Jackson and Madonna. The electro-pop opus sold more than a million copies in its first week of release and, perhaps even more impressively, brought a collection of songs about otherness, gender identity and individuality to Top 40 radio. Fittingly, the 12-time Grammy winner is celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Born This Way” having been born that way by choosing Pride Month to release a reissue showcasing LGBTQ artists and allies.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Madonna, Lady Gaga Concerts to Air on Streaming Platform Qello for Pride Month

The concert streaming platform Qello Concerts will feature a special slate of concert films for Pride month, including full shows by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and more. The Celebrating Pride Collection boasts a total of 14 titles, including live shows and documentaries. All are available to stream now via Qello’s website and Amazon Prime.
Musicpapermag.com

Big Freedia's Still In Love With Judas, Baby

Lady Gaga's seminal album Born This Way recently turned 10 years old (but if you're reading this article, you knew that already). To commemorate a decade of whiskey mouths over blonde souths, Mother Monster has issued a re-release of the record with six freshly interpreted versions of some of her favorite tracks, to arrive in our earbuds over the course of the next few weeks. First up in these surprise cover drops is Big Freedia's Bounce interpretation of *Halsey voice* oh, how great: "Judas."
MLBoverpassesforamerica.com

From Lady Gaga to Maroon 5, here are some of the artists touring this summer

It will mark the first time in over 400 days since the iconic venue has had a live performance due to pandemic. In order to attend the live performance, attendees should present proof of having been fully vaccinated — sparking protests by some. Outside a Foo Fighter’s live performance in Agoura Hills, California earlier this week, a number of dozen anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered.