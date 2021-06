Huawei's new MatePad Pro runs HarmonyOS and it looks pretty cool. Huawei's new MatePad Pro runs HarmonyOS and it looks like iPad Pro. Huawei has just announced some new tablets with one, in particular, catching the eye. The 12.6-inch MatePad Pro is a good-looking bit of kit and it even comes with a rather fetching bit of software to go with it. Dubbed HarmonyOS, it seems to be a forked version of Android – although Huawei won't confirm that's the case given its current US-based issues.