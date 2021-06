Kylie Minogue has said she is surprised by the success of her wine brand, given that it was started as a “flight of fancy”.The musician launched the brand in May 2020, with the introduction of £9 Rosé Wine in Tesco stores. The venture has since grown to include a Prosecco Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot.Speaking to Grazia about the brand’s inception, Minogue said “it started as a flight of fancy” which soon became a mission to make quality wine.“The further I got into it, I made it my mission to make quality paramount. I have an amazing team who have...