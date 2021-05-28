Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Editorial: CT must explore role of police in schools

theintelligencer.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA candid debate over assigning police officers to schools is overdue in Connecticut. Like the best debate topics, this is not an easy one. The impulse in some quarters to expel police as a backlash against law enforcement would be inappropriate. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, a flurry of major American cities, including Minneapolis, hastily ended their contracts with police. Connecticut is poised to give the matter thoughtful consideration.

www.theintelligencer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Ct#Security Guards#Greenwich High School#American#Latino#D Connecticut#The General Assembly#Sros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Montgomery County, PAMercury

Editorial: Fair funding for schools faces critical deadline

Stop us if you’ve heard this one: It’s June and the clock is ticking toward a Pennsylvania budget deadline while lawmakers fiddle with political moves that do little or nothing to advance the process. Meanwhile, local school districts play the perennial game of “guess the subsidy” as they finalize their...
Wisconsin StateReason.com

Wisconsin S. Ct. Strikes Down Private School Closure Order

From the majority opinion in James v. Heinrich, written by Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley and joined by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justices Patience Roggensack and, in relevant part, Brian Hagedorn:. We agree with the Petitioners and hold: (1) local health officers do not have the statutory power to close...
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Editorial: Voices of readers create snapshot of CT

Connecticut is a small state, yet it’s often easy to miss the big picture. And yes, sometimes it’s hard to see that picture from inside the frame. We recently invited readers — from inside and outside of the frame — to offer personal snapshots of Connecticut in 25 words or less.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

EDITORIAL: Parents, time to get registered for school

Superintendent Genevra Walters addressed the Kankakee School Board this week regarding fall enrollment. About 40 percent of students so far who have registered to attend Kankakee High School in the fall have indicated they want a non-traditional schedule, she said. Seem early to be discussing fall? Not at all. Even...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Editorial: F.C. School Year’s Grade: A Hearty A+

As this week marks the end of the school year for the Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS), it will be remembered as probably the most challenging and exhausting in the system’s history. Incredible pressures were put on the system by the combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and the national arousal, triggered by the murder of George Floyd a year ago, of a new, passionate intolerance for racism in our national culture including among thoughtful young people of public school age.
Howard County, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern to explore creating police department

A brief discussion Thursday was enough for the Northwestern School Board to give the district the go-ahead to further explore adding its own police department. The district has school resource officers (SROs) at its buildings who are Howard County Sheriff’s deputies. It’s a side gig for the officers who tend to work second shift.
EducationGazette

EDITORIAL: Help our kids’ LEAP ahead in school

An endorsement by two of Colorado’s most distinguished education governors — Republican Bill Owens and Democrat Bill Ritter — makes a strong case even stronger for a ballot proposal to give Colorado’s neediest kids some serious backup in their schooling. The Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress, or LEAP, proposal —...
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

Editorial: Thumbs down to almost 5,000 school bus accidents in CT

Thumbs down to the nearly 4,695 school bus accidents in Connecticut reported over the past five years. It’s a reminder of how difficult the job can be. On top of navigating an oversize, boxy vehicle with blind spots, drivers often have to contend with restless passengers, other drivers anxious to avoid being behind them and many miles on local roads. The figure should be lower, but anyone who shares the road with school buses should be attentive to the reality that they contain children.
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Editorial: Will either McAuliffe or Youngkin address school construction?

In 2013, in his last months in office, Gov. Bob McDonnell directed the state Department of Education to compile a list of all the school construction needs in Virginia. That’s the figure that those advocating for the state to get more involved in helping fiscally stressed localities — most in rural areas and central cities — pay for school construction have used ever since.
HomelessLaw.com

Reimagine the Role of Police, Part 2

We previously recommended reforms to police practices, such as greater training and revising use of force guidelines in light of the George Floyd and other horrific incidents to reduce unnecessary police violence in interactions with unarmed persons of color. We also reimaged the role of police, proposing that there be less or in some cases no police involvement in certain areas involving homelessness, drug abuse, mental health and domestic abuse. Curbing such involvement also could reduce or eliminate interactions that may end violently.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Editorial: Is School Funding Headed for ‘Cliff’?

Remember the good ol’ days of two months ago when the school district seemed awash in extra money flowing through federal coronavirus relief programs?. The good times have rolled like a square wheel. Earlier this month, the Moore County Board of Education learned it potentially faces a $4 million “funding cliff” in the next two years if something isn’t done toot sweet.
Technologytheridgefieldpress.com

CT leaders hint at future of technology in schools

Schools are preparing for a full return to classroom learning in September, but that doesn’t mean technology will fall to the wayside. Government officials and education leaders in Connecticut are exploring tech’s role in the future of teaching and learning. One of the key takeaways was the chance to personalize instruction through technology, although some said it’s just as important to ensure children have access as it is to determine what happens once they do.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Schools Using Indian Mascots Could Lose Millions In Funding

Towns in Connecticut that continue using Native American mascots could take a financial hit under a newly proposed budget measure. A provision within the state budget implementer bill being voted on Tuesday, June 15 could potentially withhold funding to any Connecticut high school mascot or team that uses Native American imagery without one of the state tribe’s permission.
Law EnforcementConnecticut Post

Editorial: Police accountability demands transparency

The powers granted to police in our society are enormous. They decide, on the spot, who they think is breaking the law. They make decisions every day that have huge implications for their communities. They even have the ability to dispense violence, sometimes lethally. There’s no question policing can be...
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Role of police in schools topic of public discussion

INDIANAPOLIS – Groups that support education in Indiana are hosting a public discussion about the role of police in schools Tuesday evening. The virtual event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m will share current research and recommendations from experts on the subject and also take feedback from parents and students.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Rethink role of police in Cedar Rapids schools

When Cedar Rapids introduced school resource officers more than a decade ago, it was not in response to any particular event or threat. Unlike other districts that have brought in cops following shootings, Cedar Rapids school officials just thought it was a good idea back in 2010 and the police department agreed.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth school board grapples with role of campus police

A year after the Fort Worth school board passed a resolution condemning several high-profile police killings of Black people across the country, the board is grappling with the role of school resource officers on the district’s campuses. Meanwhile, a group of parents is calling on the district to follow the...