Editorial: CT must explore role of police in schools

Thumbs down to the nearly 4,695 school bus accidents in Connecticut reported over the past five years. It’s a reminder of how difficult the job can be. On top of navigating an oversize, boxy vehicle with blind spots, drivers often have to contend with restless passengers, other drivers anxious to avoid being behind them and many miles on local roads. The figure should be lower, but anyone who shares the road with school buses should be attentive to the reality that they contain children.