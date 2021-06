STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking several men for questioning in connection with a Mariners Harbor incident in which two people exchanged gunfire. Police released surveillance video which shows one man discharge multiple rounds from a handgun toward another unidentified man not seen on camera, who also fired shots on May 23, 2021, just after 11 p.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.