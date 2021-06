Fresh from scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final, Chelsea star Kai Havertz is hoping his club form can earn him a starting berth for Germany at Euro 2020. Havertz, who turns 22 when the European Championship starts next week, showcased his talent by calmly rounding Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and scoring Chelsea's only goal in their 1-0 Champions League final triumph last weekend. It is typical of the precocious attacking midfielder that the first Champions League goal of his career would decide the Porto final and break City hearts.