The best Mordekaiser build in League of Legends for season 11

Game studio Riot Games has confirmed that there are two new items and one heavily reworked one coming to League of Legends soon. According to the official blog, Lead Designer Jeevun Jag Sidhu revealed the details of the three items that will be introduced. The first one is the Legendary tank item that will bind one player to another. This has the same effect as to Knight’s Vow and Zeke’s Convergence. It does have a twist, which is instead of binding to an allied player, it binds them to an enemy.